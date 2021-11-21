The Rochester Grizzlies prepare for the Wausau Cyclones

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Grizzlies still have just one loss on the season.

They're leading the Central Division.

The Grizzlies are coming off a two-game series with the Milwaukee Power, getting wins both nights.

KIMT News 3 Sports caught up with Center Cole Gibson and he says it's important the Grizzlies play their pace of game, regardless of the opponent.

Head Coach Chris Ratzloff adds that this team is deep and they need to consistently get everyone involved.

The team's only loss is to Wausau and that's who they will see this weekend.

"They play really good defense. They pack it into the middle and block a lot of our shots that we attempt. They wait for bounces that we make mistakes on, so we've just got to eliminate our mistakes and capitalize when we get the opportunities," says Cole.

"What we need to do is we need to focus on being consistent. We can be our own worst enemy, so I think being consistent, playing at our pace, playing within our systems. That's what we need to worry about. What we're doing," says Coach Ratzloff.

The Grizzlies take on the Wausau Cyclones Friday and Saturday.