The Rochester Grizzlies are hoping for a different ending this season

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Grizzlies are back and they're ready.

The team lost in the Fraser Cup Championship last year and the theme of this season is to get back there and win it all.

"The goal of this team is to win the Fraser cup again. We've got some unfinished business from last year losing the championship, so that's our main goal. Every day we're coming out here to push, make it back there, and win it," says Zach Wiese.

The Rochester Grizzlies lost a tough one last season in the Fraser Cup Championship.

This year, the veterans and even the new players have the same goal.

One of the new additions this year says he's ready to help this team get there.

"Our willingness to do whatever it takes to win and get back to the Fraser Cup like they did last year. Obviously, they fell a game short, but this year, we're really looking to get back and I think we've got a good group of guys to get there," says Adam Johnson.

The Grizzlies have played a few preseason games and the team feels they're heading in the right direction.

"We all have one goal and it's easy to see. Everybody wants to compete. Everybody wants to win and we're real close even though it's only been a couple of weeks. I'm excited to see what we can do," says TJ Norris.

Heading into the Grizzlies first regular-season game of the year this week, the team is working on the details and making sure they have the systems down.

Head Coach Chris Ratzloff says these players have the competitive edge and he's excited for the season ahead.

"It's good. It's a good group, you know. And I think that's been the culture we've had here the last, since the beginning of the Grizzlies. It's a good, tight group. They care for each other. They play for each other. They fight for each other. And I think that's going to be the same this year," says Coach Ratzloff.

The Grizzlies start their season on the road against the Oregon Tradesmen on Friday.

Puck drops at 7:30.