The Rochester Flyers get their sweat on at Detour Athletics

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Flyers athletes got their sweat on at Detour Athletics Saturday morning.

"It gives the athletes the feel that people do care and that they want them to join in on community activities and what's going on," says Leann Bieber with Rochester Flyers Special Olympics.

Detour Athletics welcomed in the Rochester Flyers for an hour-long workout.

Typically, the Flyers have a workout about once a week, but the organization encourages them to be active every day.

One Rochester flyer says it's good to get in a gym session every day.

"It's good for you. To lose weight," says Rob Gust.

"Parker was super excited. He didn't know exactly what it was all about, but was excited somebody wanted to sponsor this workout for them," says Kenda Litchtenwalter, who is an athlete's mom.

The Rochester Flyers have about 350 athletes participating in so many sports including flag football, floor hockey, swimming, golf, baseball, and even powerlifting.

Parker says this will be quite the workout, but he's ready for it.

"Pretty exhausted, but empowered as well," says Parker Litchenwalter.