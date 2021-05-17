The Rochester Flyers cap off the 2021 track and field season

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Flyers, a Special Olympics team, has its last home track and field meet of the season Monday night.

The team has been practicing leading up to this meet.

Athletes are racing against the clock and each other.

The events include running or standing long jump and shotput or softball throw.

One athlete says he's just happy to be here.

"We are all like friends here and stick together as one big crew, like one big group," says Andrew Goodman.

The times and distances from tonight will be entered into a virtual state track meet.

The athletes will receive a certificate for their accomplishments.

The Rochester Flyers Special Olympics team is for athletes older than eight years of age with intellectual disabilities.