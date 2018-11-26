The Rochester Fire Department wants you to get your appliances checked

ROCHESTER, Minn.- After the home explosion in Saint Paul last week, many are on high alert when it comes to smelling gas in their home...and rightfully so. The Rochester Fire Department says as the weather gets colder, this is the time of year that they notice more gas leaks because of all of the gas burning appliances people are using to heat up their homes.

Those with RFD reccommend getting your appliances checked by the manufacturer to be sure there are no issues as we get deeper into the winter months.

Signs to look out for include dizziness, sudden tiredness, and nausea. Those with RFD say if you experience any of these symptoms or smell anything gas-like in the house, get out immediately and call for help.

They say to not power on any televisions, lights or anything that could ignite.

And as always, it's better to call and have it be a false alarm rather than not calling and having an emergency.