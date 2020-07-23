The Rochester Fire Department says safety of patients and firefighters is still their main concern

ROCHESTER, Minn. - We're a few months into this ongoing pandemic now and it seems like more people are adapting to the changes. But for the Rochester Fire Department, their top focus hasn't changed and that's safety.

Captain Caleb Feine explained they're doing everything they can to keep not only their patients safe, but also themselves. He said their job is to take care of the community and the pandemic isn't taking away from that. They've put a list of safety measures in place recommended by Mayo Clinic Ambulance and the CDC. "So if that means putting on a set of goggles, glasses, a masks, gowns, things like that," explained Captain Feine. "Just doing whatever we can to again keep us and the patients safe."

When responding to calls, they ask if the patients have any COVID-19 symptoms and that gives them a better idea of how to care for them. Captain Feine explained how coming in contact with a potentially deadly virus compares to running into burning buildings. "You know, it can be freaky if you want to call it that. But we have the right tools to do the job and that's the most important part," said Captain Feine. "We're provided with the tools that we need to do our job effectively and to keep everyone safe. So that really lessens the scare factor if you will."

Captain Feine said if you have an emergency, you still need to call 911. He explained you shouldn't let COVID-19 concerns keep you from getting the help you need.