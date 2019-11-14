Clear
The Rochester Fire Department's new way of raising money for charity while allowing the community to show some support for their favorite station

You can purchase the shirts online from now until December 1st.

Posted: Nov 14, 2019 9:10 AM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Rochester Fire Department has a new unique way of raising money for those in need in the Rochester community just before the Christmas season.

They’re selling station specific shirts that were designed by each stations crew. The Fire Marshall, and Emergency Management have even designed their own as well.

You can purchase the shirts here from now until December 1st for $20.00 each. The shirts will be available for pickup at Station 1. Once they have all the orders in, the department will decide which charity, or charities, to send their profits to.

