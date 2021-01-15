The Rochester Fire Department is looking to hire firefighters

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Are you looking for your next career move?

The Rochester Fire Department is hiring!

Rochester firefighter Mandee Marx says the number of applicants wanting to become firefighters has been slowly declining nationwide the past few years and the department is hoping that trend changes.

Applications are open February 1st.

An applicant needs to have two fire certifications, be a nationally registered EMT, be 18-years old, have a high school diploma or GED, and a valid driver's license.

Marx says every shift a firefighter has, they have some sort of training, so she says she feels very prepared.

She says you need to have a willingness to learn and want to be better each day.

"It takes that character, that willing to serve the community. The willingness to put your life on the line for others. It takes courage. You're running into a building when people are running out because it's on fire. It takes a 'can-do' attitude and effort," says Marx.

She says the department hopes to hire at least 6 new firefighters.

If you are interested, make sure to get your application in before February 21st.

Here is the link for more information.