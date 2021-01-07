The Rochester Eagles Club is shedding light about the distribution from the relief package

ROCHESTER, Minn. - An organization in Rochester is shedding light on the relief package that was distributed to bars and restaurants last month.

In a recent letter sent out to over a thousand of it's members, the Eagles Club say they qualified for $25,000 from the $88 million dollars provided, but didn't receive it. They explain they aren't considered eligible due to being under the Fraternal Order of Eagles. The letter stated the organization has been, "unfairly denied any funding from state and federal sources (including PPP) for various reasons."

Members say the organization has complied with every guideline, operates like a normal restaurant and pays state and federal taxes, yet isn't qualified like its fellow hospitality businesses. Renee Tschumper volunteers with the club and said if they operate like a restaurant, then they should get the same benefits. "The Eagles Club is just like any other bar and restaurant in Minnesota," she explained. "They're open, they work as a restaurant bar and yet during all these, they had to pay their bills."

The club had to let go of at least 35 of its employees during the shut down, had to completely drain its savings that was set aside and will have to start over all over again. "It's more about making sure the people that work here have a job to come back to, that the club can stay open for its members," explained Tschumper. "We don't do things to look for something back in return. But when you see all these other establishments getting something and you're being excluded, that's a problem." She said some local elected officials have responded to their letter and claim they are looking into it.