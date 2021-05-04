The Rochester Downtown Alliance is inviting you for some free, outdoor fun this summer

ROCHESTER, Minn. - You can enjoy a free workout class every week at Central Park thanks to the Rochester Downtown Alliance and Winona State University.

The free, one-hour Fresh Air Fitness classes will take place every Tuesday and Thursday through May and June. The director of events and strategic partnership with the RDA, Kanika Couchene, said they wanted to offer health and wellness events to the community this summer. With the recently updated mask guidance from the CDC, allowing fully vaccinated people to gather outdoors, they felt like this was the perfect option. "Of course, we're monitoring what the state regulations are and what the state says for COVID guidelines," she explained. "But for this time around, we're excited to be able to not wear masks. We're still asking for people to register."

Couchene is hoping this will be a way for people in the Med City to get out and recharge. "You know, it's 5:15 right after work," she said. "People can hopefully get some time to destress after work and enjoy the outdoors."

Every Tuesday will be a Pure Barre class allowing 50 people and Thursdays will be yoga allowing 25 people.