The Rochester Diversity Council weighs in on the Derek Chauvin trial

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Jury selection is underway in the trial of former Minneapolis police office Derek Chauvin.

He's accused of second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

The Executive Director of the Rochester Diversity Council, Dee Sabol, says this case could have a huge impact on our community and hopefully for the better.

As of Wednesday afternoon, five jurors have been selected for the trial.

As this case unfolds, Sabol says we will all be able to watch because of its prominence and visibility.

She hopes this case will result in legislation on the federal level regarding the use of deadly force.

Until that happens, Sabol says it will be very difficult for local communities to take a look at their police practices.

She says it's important to view this case with an open mind.

"I can't overstate the importance of everyone talking about this and this having raised visibility and awareness to a certain extent. Because the only way we make change is to have discussions and understand the viewpoints of others," says Sabol.

Sabol wants to remind us that we may each have different viewpoints on the trial and it's important we respect others' feelings.

Opening statements for the trial are expected to begin March 29th.