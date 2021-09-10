Clear

The Rochester Civic Theatre turns 70!

The Rochester Civic Theatre is celebrating its 70th season anniversary.

Posted: Sep 10, 2021 7:05 PM
Posted By: Alexandra Dederer

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Civic Theatre is opening its doors to the community for its 70th anniversary.

The theatre's opening show, Always...Patsy Cline, will be opening on September 16th and will run until September 26th. 

As Managing Director Misha Johnson iterated, the road to the seven-decade in the making celebration has not been an easy one.

"The Rochester Civic Theatre has been through some trials here in the past couple of years, said Johnson. "Especially with COVID and the pandemic shutting our doors. It was really difficult, and we weren't sure whether we were going to be able to open up our doors again just because we had to furlough all the staff and there was only one full-time person that was here, going down to part-time...so there were a lot of struggles that happened."

Although the pandemic caused some curtain calls too soon, the theatre is ready for its six-show season to begin - with some COVID-19 precautions.

"Patrons are required to wear masks in the building," said Johnson. "We are not social distancing. Our capacity is under 300 and we know masks works and we're following those guidelines, as well. So, all patrons will be required to wear masks."

All cast and crew members are required to be vaccinated to perform and masks will not be required for the performers.

The curtain will rise again for the live-music-loving, Rochester community.

"There is nothing like live theatre," said Johnson. "It is much better than a Netflix show or a TV show. You just never know what's going to happen in live theatre. There's nothing like that audience reaction and those live performers. It's magic."

