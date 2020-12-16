The Rochester Civic Theatre Company puts on virtual show: "It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play"

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The show goes on!

The Rochester Civic Theatre Company will virtually put on "It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play".

This year, you can watch and listen from the comfort of your own home.

The crew shot the show ahead of time on the set with all the safety protocols in place.

A grant from the CARES Act was used to hire Sun Productions to record and produce the show this year.

"I hope it means they know we are all still here and thriving and using our creative juices to help make the Christmas time a little more special. When everything has to be inside, hopefully, you can snuggle up on the couch with your family and watch 'It's a Wonderful Life' and still feel some sense of normalcy," says Misha Johnson, Interim Managing Director of the Rochester Civic Theatre Company.

The show is Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

You can purchase tickets here.