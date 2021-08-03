The Rochester Chess Club is hosting pop-up chess events each Tuesday for two months

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Chess Club is in action Tuesday night in the Mayo Clinic Harwick south cafeteria.

The club also hosted a pop-up chess event during the day on Tuesday.

The club says attendance has almost tripled since the pandemic began and they are hoping the trend continues.

One club member, Master Thompson, started playing the game of chess when he was just eleven years old.

Master Thompson is a champion in Michigan and even in Japan.

He says there are many lessons one can learn from chess.

"You can analyze your life problems and decide whether this decision is the better decision to make or shall I make this decision. So the better you become at analyzing, the better you become at making decisions in your life. And that's my purpose of spreading the word of chess," says Master Thompson.

The club will have the pop-up chess events for the next two months from 11:30-1:30p at Peace Plaza and 6-9 in the cafeteria.

Here is the link with more information about the Rochester Chess Club.