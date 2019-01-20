The Rochester Carillon restoration nearly complete

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Mayo Clinic is completing renovations of the tower that houses 56 bronze bells.

It’s the Rochester Carillon that sits on top on the Plummer building downtown.

The Carillon is a musical instrument that has 56 cup-shaped bells. The bells were installed in the 1920’s from the Mayo brothers as a memorial to soldiers in World War 1.

Now in todays times, the bells need an update.

We spoke to Austin Ferguson. He’s the carillonneur of Mayo Clinic and tells us that the restoration project is necessary.

“This restoration will make it play like a world class instrument,” said Ferguson.

He tells us they're keeping the bells and keyboard but starting everything else from scratch.

Here’s some of the work that’s being done:

1. Tear out old roller-bar transmission system and replace with new, directional-square transmission system (old system was dated, clunky, heavy, and prone to breakages due to its design. New system is lighter, easier to service, and uses modern technology).

2. Take off highest 17 bells and re-mount in a new, custom-frame in new location

3. Raise entire bell frame up five and a half feet (helps get sound to the ground better and makes it easier to service in the future)

4. Replace the clock strike system that was original to 1928 with new electric strikers, this includes a new clock chime system that can be controlled not only from up in the tower but also on a smartphone

5. Re-mount all 56 bells with new clapper springs and mountings

6. Replace the umbrella system (the waterproofing system on top of the playing cabin) with a new model that’s sturdier than the old model

7. Replace all wires with new, unbent ones as well as all linkages between keyboard and playing mechanism

8. Replace adjustment mechanism (known as turnbuckles) with newer, easier-to-use models

9. Extensive service to the keyboard to make it less noisy

10. Construction of new framework to hold both the new clock strikers and new playing mechanism

The project is expected to be completed this March.