The Rochester Carillon chimes Christmas tunes for final recital of the decade

The first recital of the new year will be January 6th.

Posted: Dec 24, 2019 7:01 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - From 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM, bells chimed over downtown Rochester from the top of the Plummer Building. Carillonneur Austin Ferguson performed the annual Christmas Eve recital. It will be the final performance of the year, therefore the final performance of the decade.

The Rochester Carillon is an instrument made up of 56 bronze bells. It's the twelfth largest carillon in the U.S. in the number of bells and the only hospital-owned carillon in the world.

Ferguson selected Christmas tunes to play, including many recognizable songs such as Oh Holy Night and Carol of the Bells. He hopes the sounds of the bells bring a sense of peace to anyone who is at Mayo Clinic over the holidays. "It makes people feel a little bit more calm I think. It's a very soothing influence... the holidays are stressful in themselves but if you're in and out of medical appointments it can be even more so, so it's a really good tool that Mayo has to be able to lessen the load a little bit, if you will," he says.

The Christmas Eve recital did not happen in 2018 because of repairs and renovations in the Plummer Building and on the carillon.

If you missed the performance, click here to find a livestream saved on the Mayo Clinic Center for Humanities in Medicine Facebook page. If you heard the concert and captured some of it on video, Ferguson would like you to tweet it at the carillon's twitter account @MayoClinicBells.

