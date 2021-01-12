The Rochester Art Center opens Wednesday

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Are you looking for a COVID-19 friendly activity?

The Rochester Art Center will open again Wednesday morning at 11.

Executive Director Pam Hugdahl says the art center is a good place to just be.

She says there is a lot of space for social distancing at the gallery and masks are required.

The Executive Director says there is a full-time custodian sanitizing all the buttons and door knobs.

She says July was a good month for them, but traffic has really slowed down.

The Creative Consignment exhibit, focused on life during the pandemic, closes on Sunday and there are two more exhibits coming up soon.

"I really feel strongly that art is part of our well-being, a part of our health. And to be able to experience it, to get out of the house, to do something different...I think these are really important things for mental wellness," says Hugdahl.

The general admission fee is $5, but she says no one will be turned down if they don't have the fee.

The Rochester Art Center will be open Wednesday-Sunday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.