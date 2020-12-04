The Rochester Area Foundation wraps up 2020 with a virtual event

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Area Foundation held a virtual event Friday highlighting its philanthropic efforts this year.

The event discussed the financial impact the foundation had on the community in 2019 and a sneak peek at what they have already done in 2020.

Jennifer Woodford, the President of the Rochester Area Foundation, says they distributed 2.6 million dollars in 2019.

She says it's nice to talk about the numbers, but it's also important to remember where the money is going.

Woodford shared a thank you letter the Foundation received from a 14-year-old living in a local shelter.

"I don't really have a home to go to. For now, it helps that people here really do carea bout me and it helps that they're figuring out better options," says Woodford.

Woodford says this year, the Foundation has distributed about 5 million dollars in grants so far.