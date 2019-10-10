Clear

The Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce helping local businesses grow

The Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce is holding a series of workshops for local small businesses

Posted: Oct 10, 2019 6:18 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-You've probably noticed many stores are already setting out holiday decorations. From Halloween, Thanksgiving and even Christmas.
With the holiday shopping season right around the corner The Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce is holding a series of workshops for local small businesses to learn how to make the best of this busy time of year.

It's a movement to keep the spending money in the community. The Chamber held their first "Shop Local First" workshops. The goal, for small and local businesses to learn ways to effectively grow their customer base and experience in todays market.

“Really supports local jobs, it increases our tax base which increases the kinds of services we can offer from a ranging from students to seniors. It makes us a better community,” said Kathleen Harrington.

She is the president of the chamber. She says the holiday season is in full swing and right now is the best time for businesses to learn how to improve.

“This time of year, this quarter for many stores is about 30% of revenue for the entire year so the holiday season is very important,” she said.

The chamber is holding another workshop next month.

