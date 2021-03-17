The Rochester Air Champions group is aiming to protect air quality

ROCHESTER, Minn. - One Mayo Clinic respiratory specialist has made it his mission to understand the correlation between the air quality here in Rochester and people's health.

His group, The Rochester Air Champions, is organizing its data.

The group has been studying air quality in the city for four year.

The group wants to determine how the city can create a healthier environment by looking at the connection betwee air pollution and health.

They've set up sensors throughout the city to keep track of air quality.

Air pollution impacts the respiratory system, cardiovascular system, neurological system, and can increase the risk of cancer.

This group is very focused on particulate matter.

"The particle, if it gets below a certain point, there's evidence that suggests it may be able to pass through the lungs into the bloodstream and have more of a down stream impact on different systems. It's a very complex thing to control," says Matthew Spiten.

Exhaust from motor vehicles is a major source of air pollution.

The group says it's important for communities to adapt and form a plan to combat climate change and its impact.