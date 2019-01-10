Drunk drivers during the day

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - "Even during the day, defensive driving, and yeah you didn't have to worry about it as much but still even more so because you have to worry about it more because you didn't have to in the past," says Rick Ray, who is driving through the midwest for work. He says he's always on the look-out for impaired drivers.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety released a report of how many DWI arrests were made during the state's law enforcement agencies' extra DWI enforcement over the holidays. Of the 43 arrests made in Olmsted County during the campaign, more than a fourth of them were during the day.