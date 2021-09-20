The RCTC Yellowjackets volleyball team continues their win streak

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Yellowjackets got another win tonight over Viterbo to extend the win streak to four.

Coach Nerison says there's a lot to be excited about with this team.

"It's been exciting, I guess. Each day, each week, they're improving in some way. It's been fun," says head coach Jen Nerison.

The RCTC Yellowjackets volleyball team keeps on winning.

The team has won four matches in a row and hopes to keep that streak going.

Coach Nerison says this team is something special.

"To see the support that they have for one another, I think they bring that to the court. And you can tell the way that they play together. The communication on the court, off the court, has really improved throughout the season," says Coach Nerison.

Coach says the team always wants to improve on defense.

The Yellowjackets want to be in control when the ball is on their side.

And of course, make as few mistakes as possible.

"Making sure that when we send that ball over to the other side, that we send it with a purpose. That we make the team work for every point that they get," says Coach Nerison.

The Yellowjackets are doing a lot of things right and Coach says it comes down to each athlete on the team.

"They're all unique in some way and they bring a special ingredient to this team. And it just works," says Coach Nerison.

She says the key is being together and supporting one another and that has continued to develop throughout the season.

The team takes on Western Technical College Wednesday night at home.