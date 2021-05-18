The RCTC Yellowjackets baseball team prepares for the Super Region Tournament

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The RCTC baseball team placed in the top four of the Region 13, North Plains District Tournament this past weekend to extend their postseason.

The RCTC Yellowjackets will face a team they've seen before, a team that has beaten them four times this season.

"To me, if we looked at that team in comparison to now, for us personally, we're a totally different team and I think we're going to give them a run for their money for sure," says first baseman Steven Shallcross.

After the series sweep against Century, the players had a meeting to talk about their goals in getting to the postseason.

The pow wow worked, as the team continues to battle.

The Yellowjackets are the only team in the tournament to play the maximum number of games this season.

It's something Coach Jones feels is an advantage because the athletes have gotten more playing time.

"We're going to go right at them with our pitching. We're going to put the ball in play and run the bases and do what we do. They pitch the ball extremely well. That's what they're known for, so, hey they're a good opponent and we're just going to get after them like we know we can do and go from there," says head coach Clark Jones.

Coach Jones says the team is confident heading into the game on Thursday.

The team starts with a clean slate as they take on Century Thursday night at 7.