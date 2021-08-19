The Purple Goat in Rochester is open for business

ROCHESTER, Minn. - While many restaurants had to close for good during the pandemic, there's a new one in Rochester that just opened its doors.

The Purple Goat just opened to the public on Wednesday after a long time coming, because of the pandemic. The general manager, Charles Morris, said he's grateful to be open, but he has sympathy for other business owners who unfortunately haven't been so lucky. "The closings, it's awful. You never want to see that. Whether you're in direct competition with another restaurant or not, you never want to see that," explained Morris. "That's an awful part of what happened in the world. Opening is pretty wild. It's very fun. It's difficult, but it's exciting."

Morris said supply chain issues caused some delays with getting the restaurant ready on time. With the hospitality industry struggling to find enough workers, Morris said he was expecting to open up the doors with fewer employees than he wanted. However, they are now fully staffed.

As a reminder, everyone must wear a face-covering in indoor public settings in Rochester following Mayor Kim Norton's emergency declaration. When asked about the emergency mask mandate in effect, Morris didn't have much to say about it. "I don't really wanna answer any questions about that," he explained. "We have to abide by laws. We want everybody to be safe. Safe and healthy - that's all that I can say about that."

The emergency declaration is set to expire Friday.