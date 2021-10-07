The Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program is getting a major overhaul

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Biden Administration estimates a major overhaul could help up to 550,000 teachers, members of the military, first responders and government employees.

Back in 2007, the Bush Administration created the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program. It was originally intended to forgive the outstanding federal student loan debt for qualifying public workers who have made 10 years of monthly payments.

Economics instructor, Rayce Hardy, said this overhaul comes as the education department has acknowledged the program has fallen short of its pledge to public workers.

Hardy explained these changes mean that the government is putting political parties to the side and getting back to its roots. "And so, it wasn't about partisan politics. It was about trying to make the country a better place by having qualified people with college degrees, working in the public sector and helping non-profits that needed help that were doing good for the country," he said.

Borrowers will be offered a time-limited waiver allowing prior payments to count towards their loan. Hardy said the best thing you can do right now is go to the U.S. Department of Education to see if you qualify. This waiver runs through October of 2022, so you have an entire year.

The Department of Education said it plans to review denied applications and the entire process as a whole. These changes will be implemented in the coming months. ​