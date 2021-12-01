The 'Power of Beekeeping' is coming to North Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa – A $2,000 grant is kick-starting a “Power of Beekeeping” program at North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC).

The money is coming from the Farm Credit Services of America’s (FCSAmerica) Working Here Fund and will be used to buy items such as hives, bees, protective clothing, and other beekeeping equipment.

“We’re honored to support local organizations like the North Iowa Area Community College that are striving to make a difference in our community,” says Julie Hoodjer, regional vice president of retail operations at FCSAmerica’s Mason City office.

The program will begin in the summer of 2022, with classes twice per week for six to 12 weeks on topics such as introduction to beekeeping, management of honeybee colonies, hive products, and economics of beekeeping.

“Honeybees play a key role in Iowa’s agro-ecosystem, providing an estimated $92 million as plant pollinators,” says Jana Grzenda, NIACC grant writer. “Roughly 30% of the food Americans eat depends on pollination.”