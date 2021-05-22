The Poseidon Adventure (1972) vs. Poseidon (2006)

This week’s edition of KIMT’s Weekend Remake Throwdown takes on two films separated by 34 years and about an eon of human emotion – 1972’s “The Poseidon Adventure” and its 2006 remake, “Poseidon.” What difference does about a generation and a half mean in filmmaking? A whole lot more than just losing “The” and “Adventure” from the title. I mean, the Irwin Allen-produced original wasn’t exactly an inspired masterpiece but the 21st century version is so inferior in so many ways that I’m not sure I have the physical stamina to keep typing long enough to list them all.

These movies are a great example of what I call “The Godfather Paradigm”. The first Godfather film I saw was Part 3 and, in all honesty, I didn’t think it was that bad. I didn’t get what everyone was so in awe of with the series but the threequel seemed reasonably entertaining. Then I saw Parts 1 and 2 and realized Part 3 was a gigantic, steaming mess. Not just comparatively, either. When you watch something good, it should raise your standards and expectations. When it doesn’t…well, that’s how we all wind up with Michael Bay.

The aquatic disaster story, theoretically adapted from the novel by Paul Gallico in both cases but it’s hard to believe the writer of the remake did more than glance at a Cliff’s Notes edition of the original novel, is about a giant ocean liner turned upside down by an enormous wave and the hardy band of survivors who fight their way through wreckage and death to salvation. In neither case does it get much more complicated than bad stuff happens, more bad stuff happens, yet more bad stuff happens, and happy ending. In 1972, however, that was brought to life as a schlocky era-specific opening gave way to effectively claustrophobic tension and shocking thematic ambition. In 2006, they turned it into a live-action version of the underwater level in a bad video game.

“The Poseidon Adventure” (1972) has a starkly Ayn Randian man of the cloth named Reverend Scott (Gene Hackman) dragging a loudmouth cop (Ernest Borgnine), the cop’s ex-prostitute wife (Stella Stevens), a cherubically middle-aged bachelor (Red Buttons), a couple on their way to Israel to see their grandson (Jack Albertson and Shelley Winters), a super annoying kid and his big sister (Eric Shea and Pamela Sue Martin), a hippie lounge singer (Carol Lynley), and an Irish ship’s steward (Roddy McDowall) up one deck after another, through flames and rising water and flooded hallways by sheer force of will. Scott isn’t one who just believes God helps those who help themselves. He thinks you should help yourself and tell God not to bother.

“Poseidon” (2006) has a handsome yet nebulous card sharp named Dylan (Josh Lucas), a handsome and doting father who also happens to be an ex-firefighter and ex-mayor of New York (Kurt Russel), the ex-mayor’s generic hot daughter (Emmy Rossum) and her so-generic-he-should-have-a-barcode-instead-of-a-face boyfriend (Mike Vogel), a hot single mom (Jacinda Barett) and her inoffensive but utterly useless son (Jimmy Bennet), a hot Latina stowaway (Mia Maestro), a cute ship’s waiter the Latina stowaway is shtupping for a free ride across the ocean (Freddy Rodriguez), a middle-aged and suicidal gay guy who also happens to be an architect (Richard Dreyfuss), and a jackass (Kevin Dillon). Yeah, I know what you’re thinking. Kevin Dillon playing a jackass? Who would have ever expected it?

Now, which of those strikes you as a believably real group of actual people and which seems like a collection of clichés and tropes cranked out by a screenwriter with a lack of talent and a deadline bearing down on him? And you may have noticed my subtle references to the different levels of physical attractiveness in the two casts. Poseidon opens with an image of Josh Lucas staring across the waves and I couldn’t help but notice that he is prettier than everybody in The Poseidon Adventure put together, including Stella Stevens and Pamela Sue Martin. What happened to us in the last 50 years? How did we go from big movie stars who could look like plumbers or hardware store owners to supporting actors in even the smallest roles having to be at least good looking enough to model underwear in the JC Penny catalog?

Does JC Penny even have a catalog anymore? God, I feel old.

And since I’m on the subject of Josh Lucas, why didn’t this guy become a bigger star? Yeah, he’s in this turkey but Bradley Cooper was in stuff like “The Midnight Meat Train” and “The Rocker.” Cooper’s big break was “The Hangover” where he played third banana to Ed Helms and Zach Galifinakis. That was enough to launch him into A-List Hollywood orbit? Lucas couldn’t have done that role just as well? And it’s not like Cooper followed up “The Hangover” with a string of gems. He was in “Case 39,” “All About Steve,” “Valentine’s Day,” “The A-Team,” “Limitless,” “The Hangover Part II,” “The Words,” and “The Place Beyond the Pines.” Why couldn’t Lucas at least get an audition for “Silver Linings Playbook?”

Anyway….

One of the three big differences between these films is that “The Poseidon Adventure” has characters who respond in realistically imperfect ways to each other and the extraordinary situation in which they find themselves. They have legitimate conversations which have a point and everything. When they have arguments, it’s over perfectly understandable differences or emotional outbursts. “Poseidon” has cardboard standups who barely say more than two sentences to each other at a time and while they do plenty of yelling, I’m not sure there was one significant difference of opinion between any of them in the whole movie. I don’t know about you but if I was trapped in a life-or-death situation with a bunch of strangers, I think I’d be a little cranky and quick to challenge anything anybody else said. The “Poseidon” bunch behave more like Green Berets who’ve been training together for years.

The second big difference is in the way these two flicks look and I don’t just mean the jawdropping hairstyles and fashions of the 70s. The special effects and stunts of “Poseidon” look about a million times more impressive than its predecessor. It doesn’t mean as much as it could because while you care what happens to the characters in the latter, the ones in the former could get ground up into fish food without any viewer shedding a tear. The FX also work against the remake in some ways. The smaller, enclosed sets of “The Poseidon Adventure” makes it feel like the characters are truly trapped with danger behind and the unknown ahead. The sets and computer generated scenes of “Poseidon” are so huge and expansive it feels less like a sinking ship and more like they’re running around the Mall of America.

The third big difference is the music. Specifically, how each motion picture uses its soundtrack. In 1972, the dramatic music swells up when nothing is happening to try and maintain the anxiety. When something is happening, like a snarling dispute between Hackman and Borgnine or someone is in danger, the film is quiet and lets the action stand on its own. In “Poseidon,” the dramatic music is always there and usually gets worse in the most action-packed moments. It’s as if 2006 viewers are thought to be so numb and dumb they won’t respond unless they get hit in the head with a sonic hammer to remind them what they’re seeing is supposed to be thrilling.

Oh, and one more thing. In 1972, they actually explain what’s going on. The ship gets a radio message about an undersea quake causing a displacement. They see something coming on their radar. They simply can’t turn fast enough to avoid the massive wave. In 2006, there’s no radio message. There’s no radar. A guy on the bridge says something “feels wrong” and no one notices the 300 foot tall wall of water coming at them until someone looks out the window with a pair of binoculars. It’s like we started force-feeding lead chips to kids in between the making of these two films.

“The Poseidon Adventure” takes this Throwdown because it’s fun in the old appeal-to-the-broadest-possible-audience tradition for which Hollywood used to be known. “Poseidon” is indifferent tripe, the sort that defines too much of Hollywood today.