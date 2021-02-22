The Pine Island superintendent is sharing her frustration about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout

PINE ISLAND, Minn. - Child care providers and educators are top priority when it comes to getting vaccinated in Minnesota. However, the superintendent says her school district isn't getting a fair chance.

Last week, Governor Tim Walz made the announcement that schools can begin to go back to in-person learning. That's of course because more and more vaccines are rolling out. Pine Island Schools are made up of Goodhue, Olmsted and Dodge counties, what Superintendent Tamara Champa said is a disadvantage. She explained Pine Island only has 50% of its staff vaccinated with just the first dose. Whereas, other school districts will be completely vaccinated by the first of March. "This doesn't feel like it's equitable at all. There are districts sending things out to the people operating their clocks for the basketball games, 'hey, you can get vaccinated,'" explained Champa. "And it's just not what I would expect. Like I mentioned, we're better than this as a state."

Pine Island School district is one of the smaller ones in the area compared to its neighboring schools, but Champa said that shouldn't matter when it comes to vaccine distribution. She explained while other students will be heading back to the classroom, they might have to wait longer because the teachers won't be protected. "This is not what our families would expect for our students. I expect that our zip code doesn't matter," said Champa. "We talk about this all the time. I want all of our students to have the same opportunities in this size district that they do in others. It shouldn't matter what our zip code is, but right now, our zip code matters."

KIMT News 3 reached out to the Minnesota Department of Health about this situation and we have yet to receive a statement. We'll of course bring you the latest information once we learn it.