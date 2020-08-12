The Pine Island superintendent is closing monitoring its open enrollment list before the school year begins

PINE ISLAND, Minn. - We know that Rochester students will be spending most of their time doing distance learning this upcoming school year, but it's the opposite for students in Pine Island.

Some parents are thinking about taking their children out of other schools and enrolling them at Pine Island. It's an open enrollment school and this fall, students will start the school year with a hybrid model. That includes in-person learning for grades K-6 and a combination of in-person and distance learning for 7-12 grade. The The Superintendent, Tamara Champa, said they wanted to offer both because they know distance learning was a challenge for some, but it was also the preferred way of learning for others. She said making sure they had an option for every student was a main priority. That's the expectation in the state of Minnesota, is that we offer some sort of opportunity to distance learn and we're calling that our family flex option," Champa explained. "So we do have families who are doing that, but we really wanted to, in a safe manner, get as many students back in our buildings as possible."

Champa said student engagement and safety were the leading factors when making the decision. "How do we grade and how do we ensure that all students are engaged," explained Champa. "In our 7-12 model, even though we will have them every other day, that ability to engage and build relationships with students is just so valuable and so much easier in-person than it is with distance learning."

Pine Island students start school August 26th, with the elementary kids having parent teacher conferences a few days before. There is a cap on how many students they can enroll this year, so if you're thinking of making the switch to Pine Island, definitely do it soon.