The Pauley Alpaca Company opens for the first time during winter

ROCHESTER, Minn. - One business that thrives during the summer months has decided to open its doors for the first time during the winter.

It was a plan put in place before the pandemic, but the pandemic accelerated the idea.

The Pauley Alpaca Company shaves the alpacas and sells items made from the fur in the gift shop, in addition to giving tours of the farm.

The company found itself having to cancel open houses this past summer due to the pandemic.

Adjustments were made to offer in-person individual tours or virtual visits with the alpacas through zoom.

Changes have been made to make the gift shop more accessible and warm during the winter months.

The company is trying to have an open house about twice a month during the winter.

"We've found that people are every bit as interested in coming out and meeting the animals and experience a small farm and learning about where some of the fiber of their clothes comes from. They're just as interested in the winter as they are in the summer," says Brett Pauley, co-owner of The Pauley Alpaca Company.

Pauley says the company has seen fewer people this winter, but there have been many people with more passion for animals.

The Pauley Alpaca Company is open this Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until noon.