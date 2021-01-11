The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is hiring new deputies

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Are you looking for a new career?

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is looking to hire more deputies.

Sheriff Kevin Torgerson says there are many different opportunities, such as working at the detention center or being out on patrol.

Sheriff Torgerson says you need to have a least 2-years worth of college before applying.

If you're lucky enough to be selected, you'll take part in skilled law enforcement training at RCTC.

The Sheriff says the Office takes the training very seriously and ensures a new deputy knows how to do things correctly, and is confident, before starting their new job.

"One of the questions we ask people is what do you do? How do you volunteer? Do you volunteer in the community? Do you help your community in other ways besides just go to work?" says Sheriff Torgerson.

The Sheriff says that question helps them find people who are ready to take the extra step and help out in the community.

The Sheriff's Office is accpeting applications through Febuary 2.

Here is a link to the application page.