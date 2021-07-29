The Olmsted County Free Fair is welcoming several new faces at the birthing center

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Located inside the Miracle of Birth Center at the Olmsted County Free Fair are several babies. You can find chicks, ducks, baby goats, piglets and a few calves. All of the animals are from area farms, too!

The barn manager, Molly Kappers, said aside from all the cute animals you can experience at the center, you can also learn about the cycle of life and the importance of agriculture.

She explained when the pandemic put most things on pause last year, livestock was not one of them. "We have animals to take care of and animals to feed," said Kappers. "So, you guys still need to be fed every day and so that's our job. To take care of our animals and get food on the grocery store shelves."

Kappers said they're always looking for ways on how they can make the birthing center at the Olmsted County Free Fair bigger and better in the future, but they have to keep in mind that not all of the animals naturally give birth during this time of the year.