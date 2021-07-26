The Olmsted County Free Fair is officially back in action!

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The much anticipated Olmsted County Free Fair is officially back starting Monday!

It's going to be the same fair offering all of your typical entertainment, but the actual grounds have been improved. Between repaving parking lots, moving around where the carnival will be stationed, as well as the beer garden, it could offer you a new experience.

Fair board member, Brandon Helgeson, said most importantly though, he's ready for the 4-H and FFA members to be able to show off all their hard work again since they didn't get to last year. "A lot of those other things go on so that 4-H, FFA kids have a place to exhibit and that's the most important part of the fair," he explained. "So, we strongly encourage everybody to get out there and if you see a kid showing an animal afterward, tell them good work, good job, give them a pat on the back."

You can expect to see the animals and several food vendors back on the grounds Monday at Graham Park, but the carnival will be starting tomorrow. Helgeson said if you're still a little nervous being in large crowds again, don't worry, they've got you covered. "You'll see extra hand sanitizing stations. You'll see extra signage that just kind of stresses some of that stuff," he explained. "We don't have obviously, there's no mask mandate policy in place. But we do encourage people if you're not fully vaccinated, wear a mask, be safe."

The Olmsted County Free Fair runs from July 26th until August 1st. You can find a list of all the events taking place this week right here.

We'll have team coverage this week bringing you all the latest from the Olmsted County Free Fair. So, be sure to tune in to KIMT News 3 both on air and online all week long.