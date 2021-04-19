Clear

The North Iowa Bulls win the Fraser Cup Tournament

The Bulls defeated the Grizzlies 5-1 for the team's fourth national title.

Posted: Apr 19, 2021 10:54 PM
Posted By: Mary Peters

Courtesy: NA3HL/HockeyTV/North Iowa Bulls

KIMT News 3 Sports - Two area teams competed for a national championship on Monday, but unfortunately, only one can win. 

Congratulations to the North Iowa Bulls. 

KIMT News 3 Sports caught up with the Bulls and the Rochester Grizzlies about what a journey this season has been. 

"This was a really good feeling, personally, for me.  It just put the game away.  We kind of knew we won it from there and we just needed to finish it up," says Bulls forward Carter Newpower. 

Newpower secured the win with the final goal of the Fraser Cup Tournament Final. 

The Bulls defeated the Grizzlies 5-1 for the team's fourth national title, writing the perfect ending to their tier three days. 

While the loss felt devastating for the Grizzlies, they still have a lot to be proud of this season. 

"I think we battled really hard as a group.  Just the character in the room.  The guys really care about each other.  I really felt that as a group today.  A couple bounces and the game could have been different, but I'm just really proud of how resilient we were all night," says Grizzlies forward Garrett Smith. 

Monday's win marks the Bulls' first national title since 2016. 

With a competitive history that runs deeps, bringing a trophy back to the river city was long past due. 

"It's awesome.  Everybody is just feleing good.  It's been a long seven months and we got it done, so we're feeling happy," says Newpower. 

In what has been a less than ideal season, both teams agree they made memories and friendships that will last a lifetime. 

"It means everything.  I think all these guys I'll constantly be in touch with forever.  They'll probably be in my wedding if I'm fortunate to have that.  They mean absolutely everything to me.  They're helped me get to the point where I'm going and I'll hopefully have a place in their hearts forever," says Grizzlies forward Peyton Hart. 

The North Iowa Bulls will have a welcome home celebration Tuesday night.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 556381

Reported Deaths: 7098
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1158471682
Ramsey47939856
Dakota42586422
Anoka38655415
Washington24993274
Stearns21052219
St. Louis16821298
Scott16013117
Wright14818127
Olmsted1276297
Sherburne1064880
Carver984945
Clay783490
Rice7649101
Blue Earth698640
Kandiyohi628181
Crow Wing618186
Chisago550650
Otter Tail543973
Benton532297
Mower451132
Goodhue444172
Douglas442870
Winona438649
Nobles400648
Morrison396059
McLeod395255
Isanti378259
Itasca373653
Beltrami372957
Polk366067
Steele364014
Becker356048
Lyon348648
Carlton329452
Freeborn328129
Pine312321
Nicollet307542
Brown294739
Mille Lacs282150
Le Sueur270822
Todd268830
Cass250426
Meeker237437
Waseca231421
Martin213429
Wabasha19953
Roseau197818
Renville172543
Hubbard172341
Dodge17193
Redwood166335
Houston162614
Cottonwood157021
Fillmore15179
Pennington151019
Chippewa146537
Wadena144621
Faribault144019
Sibley136410
Kanabec131721
Aitkin128736
Watonwan12569
Rock123019
Jackson117410
Yellow Medicine110819
Pipestone109926
Pope10306
Murray10269
Swift100018
Marshall85617
Stevens82210
Lake78419
Clearwater77814
Koochiching77313
Wilkin77012
Lac qui Parle73622
Big Stone5644
Lincoln5592
Grant5498
Norman5229
Mahnomen5088
Unassigned50378
Kittson46822
Red Lake3877
Traverse3605
Lake of the Woods3073
Cook1460

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 358085

Reported Deaths: 5821
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk56023604
Linn20310330
Scott19111234
Black Hawk15560306
Woodbury14906221
Johnson1405881
Dubuque13162202
Dallas1090196
Pottawattamie10763162
Story1031547
Warren555686
Clinton537790
Cerro Gordo522986
Webster508391
Sioux506673
Marshall477274
Muscatine460796
Des Moines441965
Wapello4254120
Buena Vista421940
Jasper407670
Plymouth397479
Lee368555
Marion354575
Jones293155
Henry286337
Bremer279360
Carroll279351
Crawford261840
Boone258833
Benton250355
Washington249550
Dickinson242343
Mahaska224850
Jackson218242
Kossuth213063
Clay211225
Tama206671
Delaware203039
Winneshiek194433
Page190421
Buchanan188831
Cedar184423
Fayette183041
Wright180435
Hardin179942
Hamilton178149
Harrison176473
Clayton167155
Butler162534
Mills158720
Cherokee157138
Floyd155442
Lyon154841
Madison154119
Poweshiek152733
Allamakee149151
Iowa145524
Hancock143734
Winnebago136131
Grundy135332
Cass134654
Calhoun133211
Jefferson131035
Emmet128740
Shelby128637
Sac127319
Louisa127249
Appanoose126647
Mitchell125341
Union124132
Chickasaw122615
Humboldt118326
Guthrie117929
Franklin112821
Palo Alto111022
Howard102822
Montgomery100637
Unassigned10050
Clarke98323
Keokuk94730
Monroe94128
Ida89733
Adair84532
Pocahontas83721
Monona81230
Davis79924
Greene76710
Osceola75516
Lucas74923
Worth7098
Taylor65312
Fremont6139
Decatur5899
Van Buren55518
Ringgold53623
Wayne52123
Audubon4939
Adams3284
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Mostly Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
Mason City
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 13°
Albert Lea
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Austin
Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Cooler for the next couple of days
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Bulls defeat Grizzlies in Fraser Cup Final

Image

Bruins continue fight for playoff bid

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (4/19/21)

Image

Sean's Weather 4/19

Image

Mayo Clinic Doctor creates art for patients

Image

Electric car show

Image

Walk a Block

Image

Cleaning up Chester Woods

Image

Little Thistle collecting donations

Image

Rochester United PKG

Community Events