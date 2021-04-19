The North Iowa Bulls win the Fraser Cup Tournament

Courtesy: NA3HL/HockeyTV/North Iowa Bulls

KIMT News 3 Sports - Two area teams competed for a national championship on Monday, but unfortunately, only one can win.

Congratulations to the North Iowa Bulls.

KIMT News 3 Sports caught up with the Bulls and the Rochester Grizzlies about what a journey this season has been.

"This was a really good feeling, personally, for me. It just put the game away. We kind of knew we won it from there and we just needed to finish it up," says Bulls forward Carter Newpower.

Newpower secured the win with the final goal of the Fraser Cup Tournament Final.

The Bulls defeated the Grizzlies 5-1 for the team's fourth national title, writing the perfect ending to their tier three days.

While the loss felt devastating for the Grizzlies, they still have a lot to be proud of this season.

"I think we battled really hard as a group. Just the character in the room. The guys really care about each other. I really felt that as a group today. A couple bounces and the game could have been different, but I'm just really proud of how resilient we were all night," says Grizzlies forward Garrett Smith.

Monday's win marks the Bulls' first national title since 2016.

With a competitive history that runs deeps, bringing a trophy back to the river city was long past due.

"It's awesome. Everybody is just feleing good. It's been a long seven months and we got it done, so we're feeling happy," says Newpower.

In what has been a less than ideal season, both teams agree they made memories and friendships that will last a lifetime.

"It means everything. I think all these guys I'll constantly be in touch with forever. They'll probably be in my wedding if I'm fortunate to have that. They mean absolutely everything to me. They're helped me get to the point where I'm going and I'll hopefully have a place in their hearts forever," says Grizzlies forward Peyton Hart.

The North Iowa Bulls will have a welcome home celebration Tuesday night.