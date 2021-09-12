The North Iowa Bulls open up their NAHL season on Wednesday

MASON CITY, Iowa - The North Iowa Bulls won the Fraser Cup Championship last year.

The Bulls are looking forward to this season and a new challenge.

The team is moving up a level to the NAHL.

"In our game, you're going to see a lot of a faster-paced game, just a little more skill. Fast-paced. A lot of hitting. And, you know, just a crisp play style. It's a little jump from the other league, but I think it's going to be good," says forward Ryan Coughlin.

The North Iowa Bulls are coming off a Fraser Cup victory last season beating the Rochester Grizzlies.

The Bulls have played four preseason games and forward Ryan Coughlin says they have the team chemistry down.

"We're just a close-knit group. I mean, we've been together for about three weeks now and we've just been getting tighter and tighter. I think that's going to be our main goal - is to just be a team that is really close together and can go to anyone for anything. And that's kind of what you're going to get with us," says Ryan.

He says the team is fast and has the skills to do well.

The bulls are strong in the net and have defensemen that can protect the goal.

"We have a strong and really quick team that's going to transition quickly and be able to push the pace and put other teams on their heels, which I think we did a really good job of. And that's going to be one of our strengths and I think we showed that in the preseason," says Ryan.

The Bulls take on the Minnesota Wilderness Wednesday morning at 11.