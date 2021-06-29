The Newman Catholic baseball team is trying to do one thing better each day

MASON CITY, Iowa - The Newman Catholic baseball team is on a roll this season!

The team only has one loss on its record.

The players are trying to do one thing better each day.

But the Knights may also have some help from a little friend.

"Unlike other seasons, this year we're just better executing in clutch situations. Just getting the job done at the end of the game. Whether we have a good game or a bad game, we just find a way," says junior left fielder Bennett Suntken.

The Newman Catholic baseball team has just one loss on the season and the team hopes to keep winning.

To do that, Coach Alex Bohl wants the team to focus on the little things: base running, picking up signs, and putting the ball in play.

Pitcher Matthew Henrich says the Knights always seem to find a way.

"We always bounce back. Like if we're struggling in the first two innings, we always bounce back and have a big inning in the three, four, or five. And I think that's huge to be able to do that," says Matthew.

The team can execute, but they also may have a lucky charm.

A little red dinosaur named Tucker.

"He's always there. He's always on the fence and ready to go," says Matthew.

The Knights tell KIMT News 3 Sports throughout the game, they find Tucket and pet him.

He seems to be doing his job, along with the players.

"We know what we're capable of and we've just got to come with an attitude that we've got to go in there and just get the win. There's no other option," says Matthew.

The team takes the field against Bishop Garrigan Tuesday night.