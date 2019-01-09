Clear
The National Blue Blood Drive

Members of the community and law enforcement rolled up their sleeves to donate blood in support of men and women in blue

Posted: Jan. 9, 2019 10:03 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day (LEAD), and as a way of giving back, some are rolling up their sleeves and donating blood as part of the National Blue Blood Drive.

Many community blood centers across the country, including Iowa's LifeServe Blood Centers (which also includes the Mason City location), are participating in the drive and partnering with Concerns of Police Survivors (COPS), which provides resources to help survivors after a loved one is killed in the line of duty.

"If something I can do for just a couple minutes helps somebody else, then why not?"

Dispatcher Molly Arns normally takes emergency calls, but today, she's donating a bit of her time and blood. And it's not just members of law enforcement giving, it's people throughout the community as well.

Arns says something as small as donating a pint can mean so much to those that protect and serve.

"Law enforcement sometimes they get a bad rap, so it's nice that anything anyone can do to help support them for everything they do for us."

Charles City Officer Dario Gamino donated as well, and appreciates the turnout on such an important day, especially from his colleagues.

"It's a huge family. Not only correction officers, but also the deputies, the sheriffs, the dispatch, you got us officers out on patrol as well. We're all one huge family that takes care of each other."

The drive also comes during National Blood Donor Month, which encourages people to donate blood and platelets, as winter is one of the more difficult times of the year to collect blood.

