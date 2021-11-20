The Muslim Coalition of ISAIAH holds affordable housing forum

ROCHESTER, Minn.- As The Med City grows, so does the demand for affordable housing. On Saturday, The Muslim Coalition of ISAIAH held a meeting addressing the issue impacting the Med City.

It's a non-profit that represents mosques in Minnesota dedicated to racial and economic justice throughout the state. The organization teamed up with Olmsted County Commissioner Sheila Kascaden and housing and redevelopment authority director Dave Dunn to speak more about affordable housing issues.

We've been in conversation in the community in the past couple of months having research groups, focus groups, hearing from folks about what is and what people are facing around housing challenges," says The Muslim Coalition of organizer Jack Dudley.

People attended the forum at Gray Duck Theater & Coffeehouse to voice their concerns. The majority of the attendees were people of color. according to Abdullahi Aden, a lot of affordable housing issues impact the black and Somali community.

"There's a huge homeownership gap. About 77 percent of families own homes in Olmsted County and only 22 percent when it comes to black and the Somali community," explains Aden. "I think it's quite interesting to have this discussion and how we can fix this gap and ensure every family that's a renter now gets the correct resources for them to be home buyers."

According to Dave Dunn Olmsted County wants more affordable housing within the next five years. Ninety percent of what's available now is in Rochester.

The Muslim Coalition of ISIAH also says some families are struggling to find accommodations that meet their needs, causing them to split up between two apartments. The non-profit plans to have more meetings in the future addressing the affordable housing issue. Where and when is yet to be determined.