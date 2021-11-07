The Minnesota deer hunting season is here!

KIMT News 3 Sports - Minnesota's deer hunting season is here.

The state's opener was this weekend and there are nearly half a million hunters that head out to commemorate this honored tradition each year, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

If you are planning to head out there this season, the DNR wants you to freshen up on the regulations book.

It's important to know that if you hunt in one of the chronic wasting disease zones, there may be mandatory or voluntary testing.

The Minnesota DNR also says to remember that safety is important.

Be careful with firearms and make sure your deer stand is safe.

I spoke to the Minnesota DNR Commissioner who says it should be a good year for deer hunting.

"We're expecting a good season, so hopefully folks will experience that on opening weekend. But across much of Minnesota, our deer populations are strong and healthy and we had a mild winter last year. So people should see deer and hopefully have a successful hunt," says Sarah Strommen.