The Minnesota Primary will look different this year

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota's primary election is Tuesday and if you're voting in-person this year, there are several changes to be aware of because of COVID-19.

Every polling location has a list of safety precautions in place, like social distancing, plexiglass and even curb side voting. If you live in Rochester, City Clerk, Anissa Hollingshead, strongly encourages you to vote because this primary will make a big difference in the city's future. She breaks down a reminder of what's on the ballot. "We have all four council races this year on the primary ballot," explained Hollingshead. "There are several candidates in each race. So this is your opportunity as voters to decide who's going to be on that November general election ballot when there's only two names. The field's a little wider now, so it's a great time to have your voice heard."

Last month, Rochester was on the hunt for a lot more election judges, but a lot more volunteers have come forward so they're well prepared for the primary's on Tuesday. If you received a mail-in ballot but haven't had the chance to send it in, you can still drop it off with Olmsted County Elections or you can simply go to your polling place and cast your ballot in-person. If you want to avoid longer wait times, Hollingshead said what the best times are to vote. "It's a great idea to think about going at an off peak time," Hollingshead explained. "So usually mid morning, early afternoon. Not the lunch hour, not first thing, not right after work. Those in between times is a great time to go."

If you wanted to be an election judge but didn't get the chance to sign up for the primary, Hollingshead said they're still looking for more people for the November election. Polling places open at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning and as long as you're in line by 8 p.m. you will be able to vote. Masks are required and they have disposable ones for you if you need one.