The Minnesota Emergency Response Initiative looking for over 700 individuals to participate this summer

It's a unique program that places Americorps members in communities to tackle a wide range of pandemic-caused needs.

Posted: Mar 26, 2021 6:48 PM
Posted By: Mary Peters

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Minnesota Emergency Response Initiative, through Americorps, returns this summer. 

It is a unique program that places Americorps members in communities to tackle a wide range of pandemic-caused needs.  

There was such a need last year, the organization felt it was necessary to continue the service. 

This service provides assistance in education, battling hunger, homelessness, and isolation. 

Today is the last day for an organization or site to apply for assistance. 

Last year was the first Emergency Response Initiative due to an increased need during the pandemic. 

Because of the success, Americorps wanted to continue to provide that support. 

School partners, especially, have expressed interest in help with their summer programs. 

Tutoring is a huge need in many communities. 

The program's goal is to double its staff and impact this year. 

"In a pandemic where we see social inequalities and inequities exacerbated further because of the economic impact, the impact of our schools, and the community.  We really see that normal level of Americorp service needs are even more significant," says Andrew Mueller, the Director of Talent Acquisition, Reading and Math, INC. 

Right now, there are six organizations in Rochester looking for 20 members to help them out this summer. 

The deadline for individuals to apply is May 19th. 

Across Minnesota, there are over 100 different cities where schools and organizations have asked for the organization's support and Americorps is hoping for over 700 individuals to serve. 

