The Minnesota DNR says ice is never 100% safe

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Those with the Minnesota DNR say, "You can't judge the strength of ice just by its appearance, age, thickness, temperature, or whether or not the ice is covered with snow".

Adam Block is a Lieutenant and State Boating Law Administrator for the Minnesota DNR and says ice should be at least 4 inches thick for foot traffic. For a list of safe ice tips from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, click here.

And Captain Brett Knapp with the Rochester Fire Department says it's important that if you find someone who is in distress in frozen water to not try and save them yourself. Instead, call 911 and look for something you can throw out to the person in the water for safety.