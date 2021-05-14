The Minnesota DNR has some tips for the fishing opener

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - The Minnesota fishing opener is Saturday!

If you're heading out there with your tackle box and worms, the Minnesota DNR has a few things it wants you to keep in mind.

Brian Nerbonne with the DNR reminds us to wear life jackets.

It's also important to take extra precautions to prevent invasive aquatic species from moving between bodies of water.

Nerbonne says we should expect a lot of traffic this weekend.

"People should have a plan B maybe. Especially if you're thinking you're going to go fishing at a lake that has maybe just a few public access spots or something. You might want to have a plan B in case all those spots are full at the parking lot. But other than that, just be courteous and patient at the boat launch. We're all out there to have a good time," says Nerbonne.

He adds that the pandemic has brought a lot of new people to the sport of fishing and this year will be no different.