Facebook users react to whistleblower

ROCHESTER, Minn.- In an explosive interview with "60 Minutes" on Sunday, former Facebook product manager Frances Haugen accuses the social media giant of putting profit ahead of the public good.

According to Haugen, the company tried to hide the fact they were putting profits over safety. Brittnie Webber use to be addicted to the social network. The constant stream of misinformation about COVID-19 caused her to delete her account. Webber says users need to fact-check what they're reading on the site.

"Alot of people use that as their news rather than looking into what the truth is. I guess it can help for you to see maybe if something is happening but it's up to the user to look into if the information is true or not."

In the "60 Minutes" interview, Haugen says she copied thousands of documents of Facebook's internal research.

She claims those documents show the company is lying to the public about Facebook's effort to combat misinformation. Haugen also filed at least eight complaints with the securities and exchange commission, alleging that the company is hiding research about its shortcomings from investors and the public.

Renee Pribyl uses Facebook everyday. She believes it's divided our country and doesn't protect the public good.

"I just feel like there are very strong opinions out there and there are people who read those opinions and then will make them their own opinions. "I just feel that someone takes on someone else's opinion because they saw it on Facebook."

Mark Kruger says he's not a frequent Facebook user but has mixed feelings on the social media giant's practices.

"I hope they're doing a good job. You give them your information but how do you know they're protecting it. There's no way to know."

Haugen also mentioned in her interview with Scott Pelley, whenever there was a conflict between the public and what benefited the company, the social media giant would choose its own interests. She is set to testify on Tuesday before the Senate Commerce subcommittee on consumer protection, product safety, and data security.