The Med City could soon offer one location for all things business

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Several Rochester leaders are partnering to create a one-stop-shop for anyone looking for new career opportunities.

The idea of this project is to have one common place where everyone can go to get the support and resources they need to either start their own business or change careers.

Mayor Kim Norton took part in the Mayor's Institute this week with other mayors across the country. After hearing some ideas of how to broaden the career opportunities in the med city, she's looking to partner with community members to create a common place for anyone who might be looking for a new job.

Mayor Norton said Rochester is a diverse city and the workforce needs to reflect that. "We have to have a trained workforce in carpentry, in metalworking and welding and building and construction," she explained. "We need to provide training for people to do that. We need to make sure that our businesses provide an environment that's conducive to drawing those employees in. So, that's really what this is focused on and it's exciting."

Mayor Norton wants to make sure everyone in the community has equal access to job opportunities. She said ​a lot of their focus will be on helping women, people of color as well as recently incarcerated people. That's why a lot of research has been done in the Med City to learn more about exactly what the community needs. "When everybody is successful, the community will thrive. It will make people want to come here," explained Mayor Norton. "Not just for Mayo Clinic's wonderful health care, but they will want to come here because of our quality of life. "We'll have housing for folks. We're looking at the social determinants of health to make sure that everybody has a high standard, a high quality of life and they can get a great job they love."

Mayor Norton said the next steps are finding those partners that are willing to jump on board with this, as well as applying for grant money to really get this project started. Because it's still in the early stages, the public can expect more information over the next couple of months.