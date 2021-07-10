The Med-City Moonshots take the field for their first game Saturday night

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Saturday night was a big game for the Med-City Moonshots as the team took the field against local Rochester leaders in its first game ever.

Just last year, KIMT News 3 Sports told a story about an alternative baseball organization wanting to start a team in Rochester.

It has come to fruition as the Med-City Moonshots played their first game Saturday night.

The team's coach actually applied for the position because he saw KIMT News 3's Sports story about the program.

"It was just kind of exciting when they started it here in Minnesota," says pitcher Matthew Copler.

"It is a true success story because now, the Med City is one of the top-performing markets throughout our national reach. We're going so well up there and Jeremy is doing so good up there," says CEO Taylor Duncan of Alternative Baseball.

The Med-City Moonshots are taking the field for the first time Saturday night.

Pitcher Matthew Copler is pitching and he's ready.

"I just got excited to play tonight," says Matthew.

The team was started by the Alternative Baseball organization.

The Med-City Moonshots is an alternative baseball team for teens and adults ages 15 years and older with autism and other disabilities.

"Like half of them are from the Raiders. I coach half of them from the Raiders. From the high school season until now," says Matthew.

The team plays authentic baseball.

The only difference is the ball is a little bigger and softer.

Matthew says one of the best parts about this team is his teammates.

"Helping teammates out," says Matthew.

