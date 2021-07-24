The Med City Moonshots take on the Rochester Honkers

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Med City Moonshots tried to give the Rochester Honkers a run for their money Saturday night.

The Moonshots are an alternative baseball team - the only one here in Minnesota!

This is the first season for the Moonshots and the team's second game.

The first game was against local Rochester officials.

The Moonshots consists of teens and adults fifteen years and older with autism and other disabilities.

Coach Jeremy Delaney says this is a great chance for the athletes to show off their skills.

"I think it's a great opportunity so they can play to their full potential. It's an opportunity because in some of these sports you have to change the rules or change it in a way to basically downplay it to the disability, but here they're able to try to push to strive to the greatest potential that they can for the game," says Coach Delaney.

The Moonshots play authentic baseball.

The only difference is the ball is a bit bigger and softer.