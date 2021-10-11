The Med City Mafia roller derby team is looking for competitors wanting to lace up their skates

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Med City Mafia is looking for more athletes.

The team held an information session Monday night for those who are interested in hitting the roller derby track.

"Roller derby. It's a great sport. It's a great outlet to get out anything you need to. You kind of lose yourself out on the track. And having the derby name. It's kind of like having an alter ego. It's also a great family. I don't think any of us would have met each other had it not been for derby," says Pirate Queen.

The Med City Mafia roller derby team started in 2012 and continues to grow.

The team is currently looking for competitors eager to lace up their skates and get after it.

"A lot of people envision the older generations. They envision like the punches and the forearms and clothes lining. There's the bank track. And people getting thrown over the railing. That's not what it is anymore," says Pirate Queen.

Roller Derby is on a flat track now.

Forearms and elbows are illegal, but it is a full-contact sport.

Those who want to join will have a few months of training to learn how to skate, stop, and fall properly.

Then they'll learn how to hit and the rules of the game.

"It's not just about your feet. Like a lot of people think it's a lot of footwork. It's a lot of core strength. You need to be a sturdy skater," says Pirate Queen.

She loves the game, but she is also grateful for her teammates.

"How great these people have been and how influential they've been in my life and have changed who I am. Yeah, it's cliché, but a lot of people say it - derby changed my life. I was an introvert, huge introvert, and now I'm here doing this," says Pirate Queen.

The team is still looking for a place to practice before their season kicks off in the winter.

The Med City Mafia plans to start the new recruit training on October 27th.

If you're interested, here is a link to the team's website.