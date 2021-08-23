The Mayo Spartans football team is hoping for a different ending this season

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The high school football season kicks off next week!

KIMT News 3 Sports caught up with the Mayo Spartans.

The Spartans are itching to get back on the field.

Their first opponent?

A team that beat them in the Class 1AAAAA championship game just last year.

"It was heartbreaking. We were mad. I mean, we had them right there both times, so we're ready to go this season. There's nothing we're holding back," says senior wide receiver and safety Cayden Holcomb.

The Mayo Spartans lost a tough one to Owatonna in the Class 1AAAAA championship game, losing 30-28 on a safety.

They're hoping this year's story has a different ending with the Huskies.

The team is hard at work on the gridiron gearing up for the showdown.

"We've been preparing all summer with 6 a.m. workouts, grinding together as a family. Then it's going to take a combination of attitude and effort. Two things we can control," says senior quarterback Bennett Ellsworth.

"I think our biggest team strength is the kids all respect each other. It has nothing to do with physical ability or position they play, but they really respect each other and have been working for the same common goal. So the biggest thing is mentality," says head coach Donny Holcomb.

Coach says the team has a high-powered offense.

They are working on their run game to complement their passing game.

Deep threats in the offense plus an aggressive defense.

The Spartans are experienced and hungry for the season.

"The last ride. It's going to be fun just to leave everything out there," says Cayden Holcomb.

The team gets another chance at Owatonna in its home opener next week.