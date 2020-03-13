Clear
BREAKING NEWS MSHSL cancels remainder of tournaments Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

No rite of spring for golf: Masters postponed due to virus

Tiger Woods reacts as he wins the Masters golf tournament Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Club chairman Fred Ridley says he hopes postponing the event puts Augusta National in the best position to host the Masters and its other two events at some later date.

Posted: Mar 13, 2020 9:10 AM
Updated: Mar 13, 2020 9:46 AM

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 21°
Albert Lea
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 20°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
Rochester
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 16°
Precip chances lowering
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester fire department priorities remain the same

Image

Saint Patrick's Day celebrations impacted by Coronavirus

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

Coronavirus impacts sports across the board

Image

Fillmore Central falls in Class A semifinal

Image

Coronavirus rattles the sports world

Image

Coronavirus impacting bars?

Image

Weather: Don't Forget...

Image

Coronavirus affecting coffee shops?

Image

Coronavirus hurting sports

Community Events